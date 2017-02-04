Two late challengers join race to unseat Anthony on Las Vegas City Council

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony will face three challengers in his bid for a third term representing Ward 4.

Sean Lyttle, Deborah Harris and Jon Edge filed for candidacy before Friday’s candidate filing deadline.

Anthony, a former Metropolitan Police Department captain, was first elected to the City Council in 2009 and is seeking his third and final four-year term. Anthony lost a challenge to Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman two years ago.

Lyttle, an attorney, lost a bid in November to represent District 37 in the Nevada Assembly.

In Ward 2, three candidates will challenge Councilman Bob Beers, and in Ward 6, 10 people are running for the seat Councilman Steve Ross will leave this year due to term limits.

In North Las Vegas, two challengers want to oust Mayor John Lee, who is seeking a second, four-year term. In the City Council races, two candidates filed to run in Ward 1, while five people are vying to represent Ward 3.

The candidate filing period ended at 5 p.m. Friday. The primary election is April 4, and if necessary, general elections will be held June 13.

Contact Jamie Munks at jmunks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @JamieMunksRJ on Twitter. Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.