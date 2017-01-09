Posted 

Nevada Congressman Kihuen takes over Hardy’s North Las Vegas office

Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District Ruben Kihuen rallies the crowd during a protest against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump outside of Trump International Hotel Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Ruben Kihuen, then candidate for U.S. Congressional District 4, speaks before Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign rally for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters office in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State Sen. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nevada, speaks at a rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Cox Pavilion on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Newly elected Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen will lease the same office inside North Las Vegas City Hall that was occupied by his predecessor, Republican Cresent Hardy, under a $51,660 annual lease unanimously approved this month by the City Council.

The two-year deal allows Kihuen and his staff to use 2,300 square feet of office space on the fifth floor of City Hall. Utilities are included in the rent, but the congressman will have to pay his own bill for telephone and internet service.

Hardy used the same office for two years, also paying $51,660 annually for rent. Kihuen unseated one-term incumbent Hardy in November to represent a Congressional district that takes in most of northern Clark County, southern Lyon County and all of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye and White Pine counties.

Prior to voting, Councilwoman Anita Wood said she was pleased to see Kihuen continuing the tradition of maintaining a congressional office within City Hall.

“I think it’s a tremendous cooperation between the federal government and local government,” Wood said. “And, I think it’s just wonderful for our residents to have that access, and for us to have that access.”

Kihuen isn’t the only one leasing space inside North Las Vegas City Hall. Faraday Future agreed in June to a $64,047 yearlong lease for 2,885 square feet on the third floor of City Hall. Home Means Nevada, a state-affiliated nonprofit group that offers homeowner assistance, also rents space inside City Hall.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

 