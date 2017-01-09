Nevada Congressman Kihuen takes over Hardy’s North Las Vegas office

Newly elected Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen will lease the same office inside North Las Vegas City Hall that was occupied by his predecessor, Republican Cresent Hardy, under a $51,660 annual lease unanimously approved this month by the City Council.

The two-year deal allows Kihuen and his staff to use 2,300 square feet of office space on the fifth floor of City Hall. Utilities are included in the rent, but the congressman will have to pay his own bill for telephone and internet service.

Hardy used the same office for two years, also paying $51,660 annually for rent. Kihuen unseated one-term incumbent Hardy in November to represent a Congressional district that takes in most of northern Clark County, southern Lyon County and all of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye and White Pine counties.

Prior to voting, Councilwoman Anita Wood said she was pleased to see Kihuen continuing the tradition of maintaining a congressional office within City Hall.

“I think it’s a tremendous cooperation between the federal government and local government,” Wood said. “And, I think it’s just wonderful for our residents to have that access, and for us to have that access.”

Kihuen isn’t the only one leasing space inside North Las Vegas City Hall. Faraday Future agreed in June to a $64,047 yearlong lease for 2,885 square feet on the third floor of City Hall. Home Means Nevada, a state-affiliated nonprofit group that offers homeowner assistance, also rents space inside City Hall.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.