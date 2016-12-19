Posted Updated 

Nevada electors cast presidential votes on day of protests

Nevada electors cast presidential votes on day of protests

video_7625661_0.mov
Protestors sing outside the Nevada State Capitol as electors cast their votes. (Sandra Chereb/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada electors cast presidential votes on day of protests

web1_nevadaelectors_7625661.jpg
Nevada's six presidential electors hold up their ballots after voting for Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine on Monday, Dec. 19, in Carson City. From left to right: Greg Gardella, JoEtta Brown, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson, Dr. Dayananda Rachakonda, Paul Catha, and Larry Jackson. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Nevada electors cast presidential votes on day of protests

web1_nvelectors_7625661.jpg
Nevada Democratic Elector JoEtta Brown talks about going to presidential inauguration. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada electors cast presidential votes on day of protests

web1_nevadaelectors2_7625661.jpg
Pam Straley, center, of Incline Village, joins a protest denouncing the Electoral College system and election of Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, outside the Nevada Capitol in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By SANDRA CHEREB
REVIEW-JOURNAL CAPITAL BUREAU

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s six Democratic presidential electors cast their ballots Monday for Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine, who won the state by 2 percentage points over Republican Donald Trump in the November election.

The electors, chosen at the state Democratic convention in May, were sworn in by Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske before casting separate votes for Clinton for president and Kaine for vice president.

The ballots will be sent to sitting Vice President Joe Biden, who is president of the U.S. Senate. All votes from the 50 states and District of Columbia will be counted Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress, Wayne Thorley, deputy secretary of state, told those assembled in the Old Assembly Chambers in the Nevada Capitol.

Votes from the Nevada contingent were largely symbolic. While Clinton won the popular vote nationally, Trump bested her in Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

Despite pressure from some calling on Republican electors to vote for someone other than Trump, the billionaire New York real estate and realty television personality easily amassed the more than 270 electoral votes needed Monday to assure victory.

State law requires Nevada electors to vote for the candidate who won the state.

All electoral votes nationwide were cast Monday, a day which also drew protests to 50 state capitals over the Electoral College system and Trump’s election victory.

In Carson City, about 60 people held signs, sang patriotic songs and demonstrated on in front of the Capitol, waving to traffic on the main thoroughfare through town.

Pam Straley, 67, of Incline Village, was among those who demonstrated on a sunny but cold day in Nevada’s capital city.

“I’m down here to protest the Electoral College vote takes precedent over the vote of the people,” Straley said. “My vote didn’t count, so I’m down here to show who I stand for. And it is not Putin’s puppet,” she said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and accusations from U.S. intelligence agencies that he was involved in Internet hacking to influence the presidential election Trump’s favor.

Cegavske said all presidential electors were invited to attend Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

JoEtta Brown, a Democrat from Douglas County, said she might attend, despite her differences with the president-elect and the Republican Party that controls both houses of Congress.

 

“It’s my privilege to go,” Brown said. “That’s the beauty of democracy.”

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.

 