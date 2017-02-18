Nevada Governor won’t activate National Guard to round up undocumented immigrants

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said Friday he would not activate the Nevada National Guard to round up undocumented immigrants for deportation.

Sandoval, speaking to the Review-Journal during a break at a Nevada homeland security commission meeting, said he was aware of the report but had not read the memo. The Associated Press detailed a memo draft that was considered by the White House, which called for the mobilization of National Guard troops across 11 states, including Nevada.

The memo proposed to use as many as 100,000 troops to act as immigration enforcers in finding and deporting undocumented immigrants.

Sandoval said he would not even consider calling on the National Guard to act as an immigration enforcement agency.

“I’m not sure it’s even legal,” Sandoval added.

Sandoval said Congress needs to pass new, clear immigration laws so “that everyone knows what the rules are going to be going forward.”

