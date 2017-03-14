Amendment changes credit for Silver State Opportunity Grant

Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz has accepted an amendment to lower the threshold to quality for a Silver State Opportunity Grant.

In the initial proposal for Assembly Bill 188 Diaz, D-North Las Vegas, suggested lowering the 15-credit requirement to nine credits. Diaz is now proposing a middle ground of 12 credits per semester to be eligible, she said Monday during an assembly education committee meeting.

The program is the state’s first need-based grant and is available to low-income students of the state’s four community colleges, as well as Nevada State College.

Diaz introduced the bill with the amendment on Monday. The committee took no action on the bill.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.