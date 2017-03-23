Assemblywoman wants answers about effectiveness of Nevada higher ed funding

Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton on Wednesday questioned the effectiveness of a higher education funding formula that provides Nevada colleges and universities ways to earn extra money if they do more than what is required.

The Nevada System of Higher Education is asking for $90 million and $91 million to be set aside, respectively, in 2018 and 2019, which accounts for 20 percent of the budget. Schools will have the chance to earn that money back for reaching goals such as graduating students, increasing research and grant activity as well as accepting transfer students.

“It’s no secret I’ve had concerns about this scheme, I’ll call it, from the very beginning,” the Las Vegas Democrat said during a joint committee hearing.

The performance pool reflects 10 percent of the higher ed budget.

“What’s our thought process in the future?” Carlton said. “Eventually we’re going to get to a percentage point where you’re not going to be able to perform your core functions because we’re setting so much aside; you can’t meet your basic obligations.”

She also asked if the metrics need to be set higher, as there have only been a couple of times when schools failed to meet them, and even then, were granted 90 percent of what was set aside.

“We should pay you for what you do,” Carlton said. “If you’re going to do something extra, you get extra. But you shouldn’t be given extra for what you’re supposed to do.”

Carlton said she would like to see data by the 2019 legislative session to gauge if the performance pool has made a difference.

“I think a review of the kind you suggested would be very helpful,” said John White, acting chancellor for NSHE.

