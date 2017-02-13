Ban on lobbyist gifts to Nevada government officials may expand

CARSON CITY – Nevada Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson said Monday he plans to introduce legislation that would expand the ban on lobbyist gifts to local government officials and judges.

Roberson, R-Henderson, backed legislation in 2015 that now bans legislators from accepting gifts from lobbyists. Roberson’s new legislation extends that ban to local government officials such as county and city officials and judges.

The legislation passed in 2015, Senate Bill 307, bans lobbyist gifts for legislation throughout the year, not just during the legislative session.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or (775) 461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.