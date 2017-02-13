Posted 

Ban on lobbyist gifts to Nevada government officials may expand

Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Nev., listens to a colleague speak during the Senate Revenue and Economic Development meeting on the second day of the Nevada Legislative session Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

CARSON CITY – Nevada Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson said Monday he plans to introduce legislation that would expand the ban on lobbyist gifts to local government officials and judges.

Roberson, R-Henderson, backed legislation in 2015 that now bans legislators from accepting gifts from lobbyists. Roberson’s new legislation extends that ban to local government officials such as county and city officials and judges.

The legislation passed in 2015, Senate Bill 307, bans lobbyist gifts for legislation throughout the year, not just during the legislative session.

