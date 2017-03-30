Coming soon to a DMV near you? Vegas Golden Knights license plates

CARSON CITY — Supporters of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team could soon show their pride with a special Nevada license plate.

Senate Bill 283 requires the Department of Motor Vehicles to design a plate that shows support for the National Hockey League’s newest franchise, which will kick off its inaugural season this fall.

Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, who presented the bill Thursday to the Senate Committee on Transportation, said the team has indicated it will pay for production of the license plates.

The bill exempts Vegas Golden Knights plates from requirements other Nevada specialty plates must adhere to, such as imposing a special annual fee that typically goes to nonprofit groups supporting causes displayed on the plates.

The new plates also would not have to ensure a minimum number of plates or wait in line behind other proposals that are pending approval.

Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, has not supported special license plate legislation in the past and drew ribbing from his colleagues for his support of SB283.

“I have not been in favor of special license plates throughout the years … however, in the spirit of what I think others would appreciate, I do think our city is excited, our state is excited,” he said.

Atkinson said he would also likely support a plate supporting the Raiders football team, which on Monday won approval from team owners to move the NFL franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas.

No action was taken by the committee.

