Expect a flurry of bills in Nevada Legislature as deadline looms

CARSON CITY — Nevada lawmakers will spend much of their time on family issues in Week 6 of the 2017 session, with bills dealing with baby-changing accommodations, domestic violence protections and payday lending reforms all set for hearings.

There should also be a flurry of bill introductions from individual lawmakers as one of the session’s first major deadlines draws near. March 20 is the last day for legislators to introduce their bills for consideration this session.

MONDAY

Lawmakers trying to adjust to daylight saving time will start the week with a hearing in the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee to ban conversion therapy. Sponsored by state Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, Senate Bill 201 would prohibit sexual orientation or gender identity conversion therapy on a person who is under 18 years of age.

The Assembly’s Government Affairs Committee will hear a bill to require restrooms in new public buildings to provide baby-changing facilities. Assembly Bill 241, sponsored by Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, would require cities and counties to include in building codes a requirement that every public restroom include baby-changing tables.

The Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee will take up Assembly Bill 247, which would help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault break leases without facing any financial penalty.

TUESDAY

The Assembly Committee on Corrections, Parole and Probation will hear Assembly Bill 251, which would change state law to allow the state Pardons Board to commute a sentence of death or life without parole for individuals who committed the crimes when they were younger than 18.

Lawmakers will also hear the second measure of the session to allow homeowners to collect rainwater. Assembly Bill 138 will be heard by the Assembly Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining Committee.

WEDNESDAY

The Second Amendment comes up Wednesday in the Assembly Judiciary Committee, where Assembly Bill 118 will be heard. The measure would allow those aged 18 through 20 to carry concealed weapons if they have military experience. The current law requires permit holders to be aged 21 or older.

A joint Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means Committee will take up the budget of Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services. The budget has come under fire for proposed reductions in state general fund spending.

The Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee will take up two payday lending measures, Assembly Bills 163 and 222. Both measures would require lenders to verify a person’s ability to repay a short-term loan before funds could be lent.

THURSDAY

On Thursday, the Assembly Judiciary Committee will hear Assembly Bill 243, which would give a district court judge the exclusive authority to determine whether to vacate a conviction of an individual who committed a crime while a victim of sex trafficking.

