Gov. Brian Sandoval swears in new chief judges on Nevada’s appellate courts

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval swore in new chief judges on Nevada’s appellate courts on Tuesday.

Sandoval administered the oath of office to Supreme Court Justice Michael Cherry and Judge Abbi Silver of the Court of Appeals. Their terms for being the administrative leaders of their respective courts will be for one year.

Cherry was elected to the Nevada Supreme Court in 2006. He ran unopposed in 2012. Cherry on Tuesday said he plans to retire after his current term ends in January 2019.

Silver was appointed to the appeals court by Sandoval in December 2014, about a month after voters approved creating an intermediate appellate court. Also appointed to the newly created court were Judges Michael Gibbons and Jerome Tao. All three were retained in last fall’s general election to new six-year terms.

