Hammond has $400K education request for Nevada budget

State Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, wants to create a grant in the Department of Education for schools that implement leadership programs.

Senate Bill 154, introduced by Hammond during a Senate education committee meeting Thursday, would earmark $400,000 for the program.

“This, of course, is not in the budget right now; it is a request in the bill. We believe that $400,000 would be the great start to this program, 200,000 per year of the biennium,” he said.

Schools that want to create leadership programs for their students could apply for the grant through the state. The proposed grant amount would need to be matched by the school in the first year.

No action was taken on the bill Thursday.

