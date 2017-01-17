Late haul puts Sisolak’s campaign war chest at $3.2M

Clark County Commission chairman Steve Sisolak raked in $319,000 in campaign donations, according to the campaign finance report filed with the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday.

Most of that total — about $270,000 — came between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8, the final five days of the campaign.

Leading the way was donations from the Fidelity National family of companies, which gave Sisolak a total of $61,600. Bill Foley, chairman of Fidelity National and owner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, gave another $10,000.

Sisolak spent about $79,500 in the same filing period of Nov. 4-31, netting him about $240,000 towards his growing campaign war chest. When added to donations leftover from previous years and elections, Sisolak is sitting on roughly $3.2 million in total campaign cash on hand.

But whether that stockpiled campaign cash will be used for a rumored gubernatorial run in 2018 to replace term-limited Gov. Brian Sandoval, or some other possible race, Sisolak hasn’t decided. He told the Review-Journal on Monday that he expects to make his decision by April.

Republicans U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison both recently said they would not be running for governor in 2018, leaving the door wide open for Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Laxalt on Monday reported raising nearly $1.2 million in 2016, with $1.1 million of that coming from mid-October and Christmas. According to Robert Uithoven, a consultant for Laxalt, the attorney general has more than $1.5 million in cash on hand.

But like Sisolak, Laxalt hasn’t committed to a run for governor, and he doesn’t have a timeline for when that decision will be made, Uithoven said.

Sisolak was first elected to the county commission in 2008 and won re-election in 2012 and 2016.

This isn’t the first time Sisolak’s name had been floated as a potential gubernatorial candidate. Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and other Democrat party leaders urged Sisolak to run against Sandoval in 2014, but Sisolak declined.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.