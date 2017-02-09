Law would require organ donation to be taught in Nevada schools

CARSON CITY — Two northern Nevada senators introduced a bill Thursday to require information on organ donation to be taught in schools.

Senate Bill 112 is sponsored by Sens. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, and Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno.

Existing law requires the state Board of Education to establish health curriculum for pupils in middle school, junior high or high schools. The measure would require instruction in organ and tissue donation, including how to register as a donor, societal benefits and how they help others.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Education.

