Leaders from both parties push caucus agendas for Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY — Legislative Democrats rolled out their updated “Nevada Blueprint” on Thursday outlining their priorities for the 2017 session, while Assembly Republicans released their own list of objectives.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson were flanked by members of their majority Democratic caucuses at a press conference, where they unveiled the themes of the mission to empower Nevada families.

“Many Nevadans still feel government doesn’t work for regular people,” Frierson said. “Success should not be reserved only for the rich and the powerful. It should be attainable by anybody who works hard.”

The blueprint stresses wage and retirement security, improving public schools, enhancing career training, and continuing efforts to diversify Nevada’s economy by attracting advanced manufacturing and clean energy.

“We expect to see legislation coming forth that’s going to deal with energy storage, community solar and other projects that will help Nevada accelerate its growth,” Ford said.

“As we’re creating jobs, we must protect those jobs. We want to give Nevada companies the first crack at state contracts so that the jobs created are going to Nevada entrepreneurs and to Nevada workers.”

Assembly Republicans released a document called “Battle Born Priorities” that talks about broad-brush goals to fund education savings accounts, recruit and retain “the best and brightest teachers,” and make higher education more accessible.

Republicans lost the majority in both chambers in the 2016 election.

The plan highlights efforts to maintain Nevada’s “tax-friendly business environment” and incentivize job creation. It says the GOP Assembly caucus wants to “protect the integrity of our voting system and ensure that those who register to cast a ballot do so legally.”

Republicans cited updating mental health standards and increasing health care access in rural Nevada as priorities, as well as protecting Second Amendment rights and Nevada’s most vulnerable residents.

“Republicans will continue to build on the legislative successes of the 2015 session,” Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson said in a statement. “Rarely in Nevada history has the state legislature accomplished as much in two years, and we look forward to bringing home many more wins for Nevada this year.”

Last week Senate Republicans released their agenda for the session in a report called “A Pathway Forward For All Nevadans.”

The plan includes funding education savings accounts, voter ID and a transfer of federal lands to Nevada, all issues that Democrats have not embraced.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.