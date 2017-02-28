Licensing ride-hailing drivers could bring millions of dollars to Nevada

CARSON CITY — Ride-hailing companies would have to verify that their drivers have state business licenses under a bill introduced Tuesday in the Nevada Senate.

Senate bill 226, sponsored by the Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy, would require transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft to submit quarterly reports to the Nevada Transportation Authority.

A bill authorizing ride-hailing companies in Nevada was approved by the 2015 Legislature.

While the law required drivers to obtain a state business license, which costs $200 annually, there is no way to verify compliance, said state Sent. Kelvin Atkinson.

Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, said records from the secretary of state’s office shows about 2,800 drivers have registered, but some lawmakers estimate the number is much higher.

“We happen to know they have 25,000 to 30,0000,” Atkinson said.

That could generate $5 million or more each year for state coffers if all were registered.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Commerce, Labor and Energy, which is chaired by Atkinson.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.