Nevada Assembly approves Equal Rights Amendment

CARSON CITY — The Assembly on Monday voted to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, making Nevada the first state in 40 years to support the addition of the language to the U.S. Constitution.

The vote was 28 to 14, with all 27 Democrats and one Republican lawmaker in support.

Senate Joint Resolution 2 will require concurrence in the Senate on a couple of minor amendments before it is transmitted to the Nevada Secretary of State and to the archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration in Washington, DC.

Supporters say the ERA is as relevant today as ever, and they want two more states to approve ratification so Congress will take up the issue. Nevada is the 36th state to approve the resolution. The last state to approve the amendment was Indiana, in 1977.

Opponents call the amendment symbolic. They argue that laws enacted over the past 35 years protect gender equality and said the amendment does not account for biological differences between men and women.

Critics also say the deadline for approval of the ERA expired in 1982. But supporters say Congress has the authority to determine if amendment is valid even though a deadline passes.

While Gov. Brian Sandoval does not have to sign off on the resolution, he does support the proposal.

The measure has already passed the Senate on a 13-8 vote.

