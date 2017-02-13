Nevada Assemblyman Ellison treated at hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning

CARSON CITY — Elko Assemblyman John Ellison remains hospitalized Monday for carbon monoxide poisoning.

He is recovering comfortably and expects to be released soon, the family said in a news release. The incident happened while the Republican lawmaker was working to save his house from the flooding that has affected Elko and many other communities around Nevada.

Ellison and his wife Cindy said in the release that they want to thank “all of the first responders throughout Elko County and Nevada who help keep us all safe.”

They also asked for “your continued prayers for all of those affected by the recent flooding.”

Gov. Brian Sandoval sent his well wishes to Ellison via Titter, saying: “My thoughts are w/ Assemblyman Ellison during this time of recovery. My heart goes out to all of the Nevadans dealing w/ the extreme weather.”

Sandoval on Friday declared a State of Emergency for Elko County because of flooding from a dam failure, and he ordered air support for residents in Montello, Nevada.

