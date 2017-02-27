Nevada assemblywoman wants to save money on window replacement

CARSON CITY — Assemblywoman Heidi Swank says Nevada could save money by considering alternatives before replacing windows in state buildings.

Swank, D-Las Vegas, told members of the Assembly Committee on Government Affairs that retrofitting options can save money over new window replacement, be just as energy efficient, and provide a greater return on investment for taxpayers.

“The big motivating factor for this is … we need to stretch our meager public dollars,” Swank said Monday.

Swank said options such as window inserts, surface film or insulated cell shades can be just as effective.

Assembly Bill 160 would require the Division of Public Works to evaluate options before replacing windows in state government buildings.

The state would also have to work with and obtain approval from the Office of Historic Preservation before using an alternative in buildings at least 50 years old.

No action was taken by the committee.

