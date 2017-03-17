Nevada bill would let victims of certain crimes break a lease without penalty

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee on Friday unanimously passed a bill that would allow victims to break a lease when they are victims of certain crimes.

Under Assembly Bill 247, those victims of harassment, sexual assault and stalking could break a lease without financial penalty. The measure, sponsored by Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, now goes to the full Assembly for a vote.

To use the law under the expanded categories, an individual would have to provide either a police report or a court-ordered protective order. Under the current law the Legislature passed in 2013, domestic violence victims can break a lease with financial penalty. Under existing law, they need to submit an affidavit to seek to break a lease and one of the other two documents.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.