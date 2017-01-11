Nevada lawmakers appointed to House committees

WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers from Nevada received committee assignments Tuesday as the U.S. House rumbled into its first week of the 115th Congress.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus will be leaving the House Veterans Affairs Committee and going to the Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Las Vegas has deep ties with communities from around the world,” Titus said, adding that the city is a global tourist and business travel destination. She said one-third of the residents in her congressional district were born in a different country.

Titus also will remain on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Incoming freshman lawmaker Ruben Kihuen was assigned to the Financial Services Committee, which oversees public housing and financial institutions.

Kihuen said he would use the committee seat to “help restore economic security to Nevada’s working families.”

In addition to his committee assignment, Kihuen said he plans to be active in the immigration debate.

“The most important thing a representative can do is to give a voice to his constituents,” Kihuen said.

Another freshman, Jacky Rosen, will serve on the Armed Services Committee, which authorizes spending for military bases, including Nellis AFB and Creech AFB.

Rosen said that because there is such a Department of Defense presence in Southern Nevada, “I strongly believe this is a vital assignment, and I look forward to working each and every day to ensure our nation is secure and prepared to meet any threat.”

Titus serves on the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which doles out committee assignments to party members. More committee assignments are expected later.

