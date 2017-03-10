Nevada legislators want to protect transmission lines from drones

CARSON CITY — Drone operators: Be careful buzzing around transmission lines. You may be giving lawmakers one more reason to restrict drone movements a little more.

Nevada legislators are considering a proposal that would add transmission lines operated and maintained by the Colorado River Commission of Nevada to the list of “critical” structures that drones have to stay away from.

Under Assembly Bill 11, drones would have to maintain a horizontal distance of at least 500 feet and a vertical distance of at least 250 feet. The bill, sponsored by the Colorado River Commission, was heard Thursday in the Assembly Transportation Committee, which did not take any immediate action.

The goal “is to help ensure the safety and reliability in our facilities,” said Jayne Harkins, executive director of the commission. The measure also will help keep workers safe, she said.

Other structures protected in in existing law from nearby drone movements include: chemical manufacturing and storage facilities, wastewater facilities, jails and prisons.

The Colorado River Commission has facilities throughout Clark County, and runs the electrical system that delivers electricity to the Southern Nevada Water Authority. That system alone has 17 high-voltage substations and 36 miles of overhead transmission lines and delivers water from Lake Mead to the valley.

The bill is a precautionary measure, not in response to any specific incidents with drones. After the meeting, Harkins said she’s not aware of any instances involving drones and the commission’s transmission infrastructure.

No one testified in opposition to the bill.

