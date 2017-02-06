Nevada Legislature opens 4-month lawmaking session

CARSON CITY — The 79th session of the Nevada Legislature starts today, beginning a four-month stretch of lawmaking and debate over issues like a tax on recreational marijuana and funding for public education.

The first order of business starts in the Nevada Assembly at 11 a.m. Jason Frierson, a Las Vegas Democrat, will be sworn in as the first African-American speaker of the lower house, where Democrats have a 27-15 majority.

At noon, Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison is scheduled to gavel the Senate to order. The lieutenant governor serves as president of the Senate and presides over floor sessions, only voting if there is a tie. Sen. Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, is the Senate majority leader.

Senate Democrats hold an 11-9-1 majority in the chamber. Sen. Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, will lead the GOP caucus as minority leader. Sen. Patricia Farley, I-Las Vegas, left the Republican Party in November.

Lawmakers’ first legislative action will be to pass Senate Bill 1, appropriating $15 million to fund the session. About 200 bills have been pre-filed, and many will be introduced in their respective houses.

The session ends at midnight June 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.