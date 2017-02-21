Nevada Legislature pays tribute to longtime former lawmaker Debbie Smith

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Legislature honored Debbie Smith on the one-year anniversary of her death Tuesday

Smith, a Sparks Democrat, died Feb. 21, 2016, after battling brain cancer. She was 60.

She served five terms in the Assembly before she was elected to the state Senate in 2012.

A fierce advocate for public schools and families, Smith was revered by colleagues on both sides of the political aisle.

Smith was remembered in the Senate Tuesday in the opening prayer by Reverend Jay Hull. Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, adjourned the body in Smith’s memory.

In the Assembly, most of the floor session was dedicated to comments and remembrances.

Contact Sandra Chereb: schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.