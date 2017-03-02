Posted 

Nevada marriage recognition bill clears first hurdle

Raul Luna, 37, left, and Luis Zamarripa, 49, right, purchase their marriage certificate at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

By SEAN WHALEY
CARSON CITY — An Assembly panel on Thursday took the first step toward amending the Nevada constitution to recognize all marriages, regardless of gender.

Assembly Joint Resolution 2 has a long road ahead before the constitution could be changed from the current definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman.

The measure will have to pass the Legislature twice — this session and again in 2019, and be approved by voters in 2020, before it could take effect.

The 11-member Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections Committee passed AJR2 with three no votes from Republican members. It now goes to the full Assembly for a vote, and if approved, on to the Senate.

The U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage across the country in June 2015 but the measure’s sponsor, Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas, wants to change the constitution as well to reflect current law.

There are concerns about the future legality of gay marriage in the U.S. because of a pending U.S. Supreme Court nomination by President Donald Trump.

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @seanw801 on Twitter.

 