Nevada marriage recognition bill clears first hurdle

CARSON CITY — An Assembly panel on Thursday took the first step toward amending the Nevada constitution to recognize all marriages, regardless of gender.

Assembly Joint Resolution 2 has a long road ahead before the constitution could be changed from the current definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman.

The measure will have to pass the Legislature twice — this session and again in 2019, and be approved by voters in 2020, before it could take effect.

The 11-member Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections Committee passed AJR2 with three no votes from Republican members. It now goes to the full Assembly for a vote, and if approved, on to the Senate.

The U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage across the country in June 2015 but the measure’s sponsor, Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, D-Las Vegas, wants to change the constitution as well to reflect current law.

There are concerns about the future legality of gay marriage in the U.S. because of a pending U.S. Supreme Court nomination by President Donald Trump.

