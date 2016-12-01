Nevada notches another record for registered voters as Democrats widen edge

CARSON CITY — The number of active registered voters in Nevada reached a record in November, topping 1.5 million, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Thursday.

The latest report shows 40,195 Nevadans registered to vote since the Nov. 8 general election, adding of 2.74 percent to state voting rolls. The deadline to register to be eligible to participate in the election was Oct. 18.

Democrats widened their registration advantage over Republicans to 97,266 statewide. Democrats gained 18,137 voters, an increase of 3 percent. Republicans added 9,689 voters for a nearly 2 percent increase. The new total of registered voters in the state stands at 1,505,014.

The greatest percentage increases were realized by the Independent American Party, which added 2,300 registrations or 3.6 percent, and the Libertarian Party, which saw a 3.3 percent increase, with 441 registrations.

Voters registered as nonpartisan with no political affiliation grew by 9,298 since the election. Nonpartisan registrations now account for nearly 21 percent of active voters in Nevada.

