Nevada reaction to Trump inauguration predictably split

Reactions to the swearing-in of President Donald Trump and his inauguration speech were expectedly divergent, with Nevada Republicans praising the ceremony, while Democrats urged activists to continue their protests and advocacy under the new administration.

“He spoke the truth on the campaign. I think it was fitting that he delivered the same address from the capital. He’s going to be a president for everyone,” said Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, who attended the Inauguration in Washington D.C. Friday.

McDonald, who was one of Trump’s earlier supporters on the campaign trail, called Friday an “emotional” and “wonderful” day.

“It was a fitting beginning for what he’s said he’s going to accomplish. Monday morning he’ll be rolling up his sleeves and going to work,” McDonald added.

On the other side of the political aisle, the tone was more resolute.

“To all the folks who are taking action — protesting, donating, tweeting, posting, marching — that’s powerful. Don’t. Stop. #Inauguration,” tweeted newly appointed state Sen. Yvanna Cancella, D-Las Vegas.

And back in Las Vegas, some Southern Nevadans were doing just that.

Connie Snyder, a retired teacher and volunteer for the environmental advocacy group League of Conservation Voters, spent Friday afternoon at the headquarters of Chispa Nevada with about two dozen other volunteers. Chispa, which means “spark” in Spanish, is a program under the League of Conservation Voters that seeks to promote Latino voices in the climate change conversation.

Snyder and the other volunteers were making signs Friday to be used in a Las Vegas march on Saturday aimed at supporting the Women’s March on Washington. As many as 200,000 people are expected to march in the nation’s capital in support of women’s rights, immigration rights and the preservation of the Affordable Care Act under Trump’s administration.

“I’m marching tomorrow here in Las Vegas. And I’m calling my Congress people. I have already called my Congress people, and I plan to continue, too,” Snyder said. “I plan to work for organizations that are working for the people, for our environment, for our economy, for our health care for everyone.”

