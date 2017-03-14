Nevada’s congressional delegation reacts to CBO report

Democratic members of Nevada’s congressional delegation reacted swiftly Monday to the Congressional Budget Office’s report on the impact of a health-care plan proposed by Republican lawmakers, while their GOP counterparts withheld comment.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said the report “confirms what we knew all along: the Republican bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act would result in millions of Americans losing their health care.”

Mac Abrams, chief of staff for Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., said the senator “is still reviewing the CBO report,” which was released in the afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., did not immediately return a call seeking a comment from the northern Nevada congressman.

But Reps. Ruben Kihuen, Dina Titus and Jacky Rosen, all Nevada Democrats, were quick to denounce the GOP plan as irresponsible.

“It’s not repeal and replace, it’s destroy and deceive,” Titus said.