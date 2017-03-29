Posted 

Nevada senator wants to add ethnic studies to high school curriculum

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, addresses members of the Senate Government Affairs Committee during a meeting to discuss a resolution to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People Day at the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By Meghin Delaney
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Nevada students would be required to take an ethnic and diversity studies program in high school under a measure introduced Tuesday.

“American history is more than just Benjamin Franklin and George Washington,” said Tick Segerblom, D- Las Vegas. “I think it’s important that students be taught the history, the real history.”

Senate Bill 107 would make passing an end-of-course exam in the subject a high school graduation requirement. Such a course would need to include information on African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, Asian Americans, European Americans, Basque Americans and “any other ethnic or diverse American communities,” according to the bill.

The Washoe County School District opposed the bill because it adds a full credit to the graduation requirement. Clark County School District officials were opposed to the bill for the same reason.

The Senate education committee took no action on the bill.

