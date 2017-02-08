Nevada senator wants law to keep people from being microchipped — POLL

CARSON CITY — A bill introduced in the Nevada Legislature on Wednesday by state Sen. Becky Harris would prohibit anyone from requiring another person to be implanted with a microchip or other permanent identification marker.

Harris, a Las Vegas Republican, said she sponsored the bill on behalf of a constituent.

Harris said she’s unaware of any people being implanted, but added the bill keeps up with technological advances.

“I think it’s important to be proactive about new technologies,” she said.

Harris noted radio frequency identifiers are already used for electronic access devices, such as at gated communities or workplaces.

The bill makes violations of the measure a Class C felony, which are generally punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. Each day a violation occurs would be treated as a separate offense.

Contact Sandra Chereb at schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.