Nevada will share in a $5M settlement with Western Union

CARSON CITY — Nevada will share in a $5 million, multistate settlement with The Western Union Company over complaints customers were scammed into wiring money to third-parties in fraudulent schemes, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt said the settlement requires Western Union to develop and implement fraud protection measures.

“This settlement establishes improvements … so that consumers can safely transfer funds and avoid potential future financial losses,” Laxalt said in a statement.

Nevada will share settlement funds with 48 other states and the District of Columbia. The state’s share, which will be used to cover costs and fees, is $52,707.

