No firearms in libraries bill headed to Nevada Senate

CARSON CITY — A bill that would prohibit firearms in public libraries without written permission from the governing board won approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Senate Bill 115 would add libraries to an existing law that prohibits guns on public school grounds, child care facilities and the campuses of the Nevada System of Higher Education without consent. The prohibition extends to parking areas that are part of such establishments.

The vote was 4-3, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed. The bill now goes to the full Senate for a vote.

Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, a former library trustee, sponsored the bill. In prior testimony he said the bill would give each library district the opportunity to decide what they want to do.

Denis said he sees libraries as an extension of the education establishment.

The measure is supported by Southern Nevada library officials, but has seen strong opposition from firearms organizations and Republican lawmakers.

The National Rifle Association said the measure would create a problem for citizens who want to exercise their self-defense rights. NRA lobbyist Daniel Reid said at a previous hearing on the bill that its provision that applies to parking lots would prevent something as simple as someone using a drop box outside a library while legally having a firearm in the vehicle.

A separate measure introduced this session, Senate Bill 102, would allow firearms in locked vehicles parked on school, university and child care property. The measure is not yet scheduled for a hearing.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District already has a policy prohibiting firearms; that was part of a lawsuit. A court upheld the policy after a patron sued the library.

