Pro-Trump demonstrators rally outside Las Vegas hotel

Demonstrators showed their support for President Donald Trump with a rally Saturday outside the Las Vegas hotel that bears his name.

Trump supporters gathered at noon at Trump International, 2000 Fashion Show Drive, near the Strip, as part of a nationwide movement with one purpose: “Stop the fight. Let’s all unite.”

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers didn’t have an estimated number of rally participants, but some estimates suggested 200 people turned out.

The nationwide rallies were coordinated by March4Trump, a grass-roots group started by Air Force veteran Vincent Haney.

The movement was created to show support for Trump and “peacefully unite all people in honor of America,” Haney said last week when he announced plans for the rallies.

Rogers said a handful of Trump protesters were present at the Las Vegas rally.

No arrests were made and no citations given during the peaceful event, he said.

Review-Journal reporter Jessica Terrones contributed to this story.

