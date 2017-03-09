Proposal to eliminate Nevada constable requirement sent to committee

A bill that would eliminate Nevada’s law requiring constables of urban areas to become certified peace officers has been written and sent to committee.

Senate Bill 250 is sponsored by Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, and has been referred to Committee on Government Affairs. No hearing has been scheduled.

The bill would reverse a change made to state law in 2013 that required some constables to become peace officer certified within one year of taking office or forfeit the office. Deputy constables would still be required to be certified.

SB 250 would be beneficial to North Las Vegas Constable Robert Eliason, who has served more than two years without obtaining his certification. Denis said Eliason requested the bill.

