Proposal to increase Nevada minimum wage packs hearing rooms across state

CARSON CITY — Business owners and low-wage workers jammed a hearing rooms in both ends of the state Wednesday to face off “over a bill to raise the minimum wage in Nevada.

Assembly Bill 175, introduced Monday by Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas, would raise Nevada’s minimum wage by $1.25 per hour each year until it reaches $14 if an employer provides health insurance, or $15 per hour if no insurance is offered.

“This is our opportunity to boost our Nevada families,” McCurdy said.

He said 794,000 Nevadans are paid hourly and 20,000 receive the minimum. Nearly 300,000 Nevada low-wage workers would see a raise under his bill.

“Raising Nevada’s minimum wage is an important step towards bridging the widening gap between income and opportunity inequality,” McCurdy said.

Assemblyman Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, said he was “sympathetic” to efforts to pay workers more, but said other factors are contribute to the problem, such as illegal immigrants and unlicensed contractors.

Business groups and small business owners decried the rapid scheduling of Wednesday’s hearing, only two days after the bill’s introduction.

“The Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce … is deeply concerned about the potential impact of AB175 on Nevada’s employers and employees,” Kristin McMillan, chamber president, said in a statement Tuesday.

She also said there was inadequate time to properly evaluate the bill, but the chamber opposed it on its face because of “a high potential of hurting job creation by employers, both large and small and adversely impacting the stability of existing jobs in this state.”

Under a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2006, Nevada has a two-tiered minimum wage scale, currently $8.25 for workers not offered health benefits. It is $1 per-hour less if insurance is offered.

A bill introduced in the Nevada Senate seeks a gradual increase of 75 cents per hour each year until it reaches $11 with insurance or $12 without insurance.

Even if a minimum wage increase is approved by lawmakers, it’s ultimate fate not assured.

Democrats control both chambers of the Nevada Legislature, though they lack super majorities needed to override vetoes by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

