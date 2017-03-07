Sandoval wants more information before deciding what to do with birth control proposal

The governor’s office is not yet taking a firm stance on a pair of bills that would expand birth control coverage to every insurance plan in Nevada.

Gov. Brian Sandoval spokeswoman Mari St. Martin said in a statement that the governor is paying attention to the potential fiscal impact of the proposals, which are unclear.

The statement also alluded to an issue with the proposed religious exemption.

Assembly Bill 249 and Senate Bill 233 both contain language that would mandate all health insurance plans in the state to cover contraceptives, regardless of religious objection.

“Any legislation that fails to protect religious organizations’ or affiliates’ conscientious objections would possibly raise constitutional or other legal questions,” the statement read.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.