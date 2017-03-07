Senate bill could streamline parole process for Nevada inmates with multiple convictions

CARSON CITY — Nevada convicts waiting for a parole hearing may have another tool for getting before the board.

Senate Bill 184, heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, would allow an offender to have the corrections system calculate the minimum sentences for multiple offenses to determine when they are eligible for a parole hearing.

The calculation practice, also called aggregation of sentences, would be allowed for someone convicted in multiple court cases. The committee took no immediate action.

The bill clarifies language from existing law that allows prison sentences for multiple offenses in the same case to be aggregated, or combined, for parole eligibility purposes. In the past, legal questions have surfaced about whether sentences from different court cases and jurisdiction can be aggregated, and the practice has not been allowed.

