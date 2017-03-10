Sparks Democrat wants to extend temporary protection orders if service issues arise

Carson City — Temporary protection orders could be extended up to six months under a bill heard Friday by the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Assemblyman Michael Sprinkle, D-Sparks, said the purpose of Assembly Bill 211 is to protect domestic violence victims by providing more time for someone named in a protection order to be served.

Temporary protection orders are valid for 30 days. An extended protection order can only be granted after the adverse party is served and a court hearing is held.

But advocates for domestic violence victims say the person named often evades service beyond 30 days.

The bill “lengthens the time that a person can be served and allows the TPO to stay in place,” Sprinkle told committee members.

Under the bill, if the subject of a temporary order cannot be located and fails to appear at a hearing, the court can continue the temporary order for up to 90 days provided the applicant shows due diligence in attempting to make service.

It also allows a judge to extend the TPO for an additional 90 days beyond that if necessary.

“It comes out of problems we have in our office where people evade service from the time the get the TPO and a hearing on the EPO,” said John Sasser with Washoe Legal Services.

The measure was supported by law enforcement, prosecutors and the Nevada Women’s Lobby.

“We hope it will assist victims in getting the assistance they need,” said Jennifer Noble with the Nevada District Attorneys Association.

No action was taken by the committee Friday.

Contact Sandra Chereb: schereb@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3821. Follow @SandraChereb on Twitter.