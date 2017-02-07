State lawmakers honor life of North Las Vegas police officer Chad Parque

CARSON CITY — Nevada lawmakers on Tuesday memorialized fallen North Las Vegas Police Detective Chad Parque, who died last month after a crash with a wrong-day driver.

Parque, 32, was a 10-year veteran of the force.

Assembly Concurrent Resolution 3, sponsored by all 63-members of the Legislature, was approved after lawmakers in both the Assembly and Senate spoke about Parque’s service.

Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, said the hearts of lawmakers go out to Parque’s family and fellow officers.

“The death of a police officer in the line of duty is a public tragedy,” he said.

Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, said, “it is not his death that we remember today, but his life.”

The resolution detailed Parque’s life and how the Cheyenne High School graduate enrolled in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Law Enforcement Explorer Program to further his goal of becoming a police officer.

Parque was promoted to detective on July 23, 2016, and assigned to the Property Crimes Division.

He was described as “a man who dedicated his life to serving and protecting his state and community and who, as a veteran police officer and police detective, was on the front lines in the unremitting battle for the preservation of law and order …”

