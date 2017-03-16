Vegas Golden Knights license plate may soon be available in Nevada

CARSON CITY — Hockey fans will be able to display their passion on their bumper under a bill introduced Thursday in the state Legislature.

Senate Bill 283 requires the Department of Motor Vehicles to design and issue a special license plate that reflects support for the Vegas Golden Knights, a new franchise of the National Hockey League based in Las Vegas.

The team will play its inaugural season in 2017-2018.

Unlike some other specialty license plates, there will be no additional costs beyond regular registration fees to obtain a team plates.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation.

