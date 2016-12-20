Washoe County sheriff says he will not seek re-election

RENO — Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen has decided not to run for re-election in 2018.

Allen notified department employees of his plans in an email last week based, saying the decision was motivated primarily by a desire to spend more time with his family. He said it was a very difficult decision but the bottom line is that his wife, Teresa, doesn’t want him working seven days a week anymore.

A former state trooper who has worked more than two decades in law enforcement, Allen says he also wants to give other potential candidates time to prepare for the next election.

Allen was narrowly elected in 2014 during a sometimes bitter campaign against Washoe County Undersheriff Tim Kuzanek.

Former Assistant Sheriff Darin Balaam, the son of ex-Sheriff Dennis Balaam, says he plans to seek the position in 2018.