New ad released supporting Question 1

With just two weeks left before Election Day, Nevadans for Background Checks released a new ad Wednesday in support of Question 1, the ballot initiative proposing to expand firearm background checks to private-party sales and transfers.

The ad features Las Vegas resident and Republican Dan Sabaka, saying that he supports background checks. The campaign has released several radio and TV ads, including two in Spanish, in recent months.

A poll commissioned by the Review-Journal suggested this week that the majority of Nevada voters supports Question 1.

— Wesley Juhl/Las Vegas Review-Journal