Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch says he will be impartial jurist

WASHINGTON — Senators began grilling U.S. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch during a second round of hearings expected to last into the evening and touch on abortion rights, gun rights, recent rulings on business and his independence from President Donald Trump.

Gorsuch said he would be an independent jurist — free of reins from the executive and legislative branches of government.

“I have no difficulty ruling for or against any party” Gorsuch told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “There is no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democratic judge. We just have judges.”

Gorsuch, 49, was sworn in on this first day and pledged to be an impartial jurist who would obey the rules of the land.

“You want someone who is going to put politics aside,” he said.

Under questioning, Gorsuch said the 1973 landmark case Roe v. Wade has been reaffirmed and remain a judicial precedent. He declined to say on “how he might rule” on case law.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said the reason Roe v. Wade is an important precedent to talk about is because Trump campaigned on selecting judges for the high court that would overturn the ruling granting abortion rights.

But as a signal of things to come, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told Gorsuch on the first day “the ruthlessness of today’s politics remain unfamiliar to you.”

While Gorsuch enjoys wide support among Republicans, Democrats grumbled during the first hearing Monday about the GOP effort to block their nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, who was put up for the court by President Barack Obama.

The seat became vacant when Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 13, 2016, during a leisure trip to West Texas.

Even though Obama nominated Merrick for the post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to hold a hearing. The political gambit paid off. Trump was elected and selected Gorsuch from a list of 21 candidates vetted by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society.

Feinstein said Garland was denied a hearing, and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., called the Republican obstruction a “historical dereliction of duty.”

Gorsuch, a Colorado native, was first appointed to the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2006 by President George W. Bush. He was confirmed by the Senate on unanimous voice vote.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has set a vote on the nominee for April 3, with a full Senate vote following.

If confirmed, Gorsuch would be the first westerner on the high court since Sandra Day O’Connor of Arizona.

