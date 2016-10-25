VP Biden to campaign for Clinton, Cortez Masto in Las Vegas, Reno on Saturday

Vice President Joe Biden will campaign for Hillary Clinton and U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto in Las Vegas and Reno on Saturday.

Biden’s visit comes after trips to Nevada from other high-profile Democratic leaders such as former President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama.

Biden plans to encourage Nevadans to vote early and lay out Clinton’s economic vision for the nation.

Details about the visit, including the time and the location, haven’t been set yet. The public can RSVP for the Las Vegas appearance at https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/uifrgglloka2rauk/.

To RSVP for the Reno appearance, go to https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/nnzuxfraatb5cn6a/.

Early voting started Saturday in Nevada and continues through Nov. 4.

