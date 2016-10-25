Posted 

VP Biden to campaign for Clinton, Cortez Masto in Las Vegas, Reno on Saturday

Vice President Joe Biden greets workers during an unscheduled stop at the Mandalay Bay staff dining room before a campaign rally on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Chef Ben Seghaier, from left, is greeted by Vice President Joe Biden and Nevada Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto during an unscheduled stop by Biden and Masto at the Mandalay Bay staff dining room before a campaign rally on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

By BEN BOTKIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Vice President Joe Biden will campaign for Hillary Clinton and U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto in Las Vegas and Reno on Saturday.

Biden’s visit comes after trips to Nevada from other high-profile Democratic leaders such as former President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama.

Biden plans to encourage Nevadans to vote early and lay out Clinton’s economic vision for the nation.

Details about the visit, including the time and the location, haven’t been set yet. The public can RSVP for the Las Vegas appearance at https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/uifrgglloka2rauk/.

To RSVP for the Reno appearance, go to https://www.hillaryclinton.com/events/view/nnzuxfraatb5cn6a/.

Early voting started Saturday in Nevada and continues through Nov. 4.

