White House top aides Priebus and Bannon say they have a great partnership

OXON HILL, Md. — White House chief of staff Reince Priebus (ryns PREE’-bus) and top strategist Stephen Bannon say they have a great partnership and that it’s helping President Donald Trump fulfill his campaign promises.

Media reports have suggested Priebus and Bannon don’t get along and have competing agendas.

Their joint appearance Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside the nation’s capital seemed geared toward countering those stories.

Bannon calls Priebus “indefatigable.” Priebus says Bannon is “dogged” and “incredibly loyal.”

Both called on conservatives to stay active in helping Trump enact an agenda that Bannon says centers on a “nationalist economic” approach.

Bannon says: “We are a nation with a culture and a reason for being.”