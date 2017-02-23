Posted 

White House top aides Priebus and Bannon say they have a great partnership

Trump Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus deny that there is any friction between them, according to The Hill. (Veuer/Inform)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, second from left, waves as he is introduced for a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. From left are, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

In this Feb. 22, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on the Federal budget in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. For the past eight years, thousands of conservative activists have descended on Washington each spring with dreams of putting a Republican in the White House. This year, they're learning reality can be complicated. With Trump's presidential victory, the future of the conservative movement has become entwined with an unconventional New York businessman better known for his deal-making than any ideological principles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

OXON HILL, Md. — White House chief of staff Reince Priebus (ryns PREE’-bus) and top strategist Stephen Bannon say they have a great partnership and that it’s helping President Donald Trump fulfill his campaign promises.

Media reports have suggested Priebus and Bannon don’t get along and have competing agendas.

Their joint appearance Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside the nation’s capital seemed geared toward countering those stories.

Bannon calls Priebus “indefatigable.” Priebus says Bannon is “dogged” and “incredibly loyal.”

Both called on conservatives to stay active in helping Trump enact an agenda that Bannon says centers on a “nationalist economic” approach.

Bannon says: “We are a nation with a culture and a reason for being.”

 