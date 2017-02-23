Spicer statements allude to federal crackdown on recreational marijuana states such as Nevada

Nevada and other states with legalized recreational marijuana should expect “greater enforcement” of the federal law that criminalizes the drug, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday.

Cannabis is illegal on a federal level, but under President Barack Obama, the Department of Justice was instructed not to enforce those laws in states where it was legal so long as the industry was regulated by the state.

But Spicer’s comments Thursday appear to rollback that approach on the recreational sale and use of the drug.

“There is still a federal law that we need to abide by in terms of recreational marijuana and other drugs of that nature,” Spicer said during his daily press briefing.

The move is something long feared by the the marijuana industry since former Alabama senator and noted marijuana opponent Jeff Sessions was nominated and later confirmed as the U.S. Attorney General.

Nevadans voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in November by a 54-46 percent margin. It has been legal to possess and use marijuana in the state since Jan. 1.

In a statement Thursday, Nevada Senate Majority Aaron Ford called on Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt to “vigorously defend Nevada’s marijuana laws from federal overreach.”

Ford also noted that Gov. Brian Sandoval’s proposed budget calls for $60 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund his education initiatives.

“Any action by the Trump administration would be an insult to Nevada voters and would pick the pockets of Nevada’s students. Mr. Laxalt was never shy about taking action against the federal government under the previous administration,” Ford’s statement said, harkening to Laxalt’s suing of the Obama administration over immigration and overtime pay executive orders.

“(Laxalt) must show that same consistency in taking on President Trump’s overzealous attack on the will of Nevada voters,” Ford said.

It’s unclear if the state will fight the legislation, as both Laxalt and Sandoval opposed the legalization effort last year. Laxalt’s office did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday afternoon. A spokeswoman for Sandoval said the governor was traveling but would be making a comment on Spicer’s comments later in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

