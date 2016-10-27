Prescribed burn sparked Northern Nevada wildfire

RENO — A Northern Nevada wildfire that destroyed 23 homes and 17 other structures was sparked by a prescribed burn, according to investigators.

The Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources says an investigation found a prescribed burn held between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7 that was meant to thin the Whittell Forest caused the fire that burned more than 3.5 square miles, including the buildings in the Washoe Valley north of Carson City.

The so-called Little Valley fire has since been contained.

Investigators found the wildfire sparked on Oct. 14 just feet from the control line of the prescribed burn.

The state of Nevada has requested an “Escaped Prescribed Fire” Review as a result of the fire, which is protocol for when a controlled burn leaves its boundaries.