Semitrailer crash near Strip causes power outage

A semitrailer crashed into a power box near the Strip, causing a large fire and a power outage Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported about 12:20 p.m. at Audrie Street and Harmon Avenue, near Planet Hollywood.

The semitrailer crashed into a wall, hitting a power box and caught on fire, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rodgers said.

The crash happened beneath the Las Vegas Monorail, causing it to temporarily shut down, although there was no damage to the tracks, Rodgers said.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire with one unit, and there were no injuries, said department spokesman Greg Cassell.

The NV Energy website reported 578 customers were out of power near the area of the crash. The cause of the outage was listed as “motor vehicle accident” on the website.

The traffic lights at the Audrie Street and Harmon Avenue intersection and the traffic lights at Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard are temporarily out, Rodgers said.

Power is expected to be fully restored by 3 p.m., according to the website.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.