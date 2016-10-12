Semitrailer driver arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after I-15 crash

A semitrailer driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after Nevada Highway Patrol said he crashed into a barrier on northbound Interstate 15 late Tuesday.

The crash happened about 11:35 p.m. just south of Cactus Avenue. When the semitrailer struck the barrier, the trailer detached and blocked part of the roadway. The truck’s fuel tank was also punctured and began leaking diesel fuel.

Crews worked to clean up debris for several hours and cleared the site by about 6 a.m. Wednesday. No other vehicles were involved with the crash.

The driver was not injured. Troopers did not name him but confirmed he was arrested Tuesday.

