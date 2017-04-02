The Las Vegas Review-Journal is changing for the better

Good morning. If you’re a regular reader of the Review-Journal, then you probably already have noticed some changes to the newspaper’s design.

I’m here to tell you quickly about the improved RJ — today’s print edition and Monday’s unveiling of our vastly upgraded website, reviewjournal.com — before you dive into all there is to peruse and enjoy.

As with most media companies, we are constantly thinking of ways to better represent, inform and engage our readers. For instance, you’ll notice our new nameplate now includes a drawing of the iconic Las Vegas Strip. It adds a sense of place that people who live here and others around the United States and the world will easily recognize.

Our type font for our nameplate is different, too, and the red “Las Vegas” is yet another homage, to the many red-rock mountains that surround the valley.

As Nevada’s largest and best news source, our goal is to continue to provide the state’s most complete news report — politics, local news, sports, lifestyles, business and entertainment. We were careful to retain all existing content while adding new content.

Some of the key elements of the print RJ and our website include:

■ Expanded investigative reporting, such as the story to the left of this column, that will serve regularly as key community “watchdog” coverage, addressing wrongdoing, government waste and serious social issues.

■ Considerably larger national and world reports.

■ A new Sunday section, called ETC., that will creatively zero in on a different lifestyle topic each week.

■ Changing Sunday’s Life section to ENT. (short, of course, for “entertainment”), a newsy section that, along with our Friday Neon tabloid, will increase and improve what is already the best entertainment and go-and-do coverage in Las Vegas.

■ A handy daily column on the left side of the front page that will suggest stories throughout the RJ that are “Must Reads.”

■ An improved page 3A that still offers John Katsilometes’ popular Kats! man-about-town column and adds “What Happens in Vegas,” a new feature that will steer you to fun and interesting things to do in town.

■ An easier-to-use and better-structured website with improved navigation capabilities, enhanced topical story structure, easier video viewing and faster, better search functions.

Over the past 15 months, the Review-Journal has added about 50 new positions in our newsroom. At a time when most media companies nationwide are drastically reducing their news staffs, we have added top-notch journalists from Nevada and from some of the best news outfits in the country.

That has allowed us to provide the best, most complete legislative and political coverage in the state, add a six-person “watchdog” team and create a Washington, D.C., bureau that keeps tabs on Nevada’s congressional delegation and includes a full-time White House correspondent.

And it has all been in anticipation of the changes and improvements you see today.

Thanks.

Contact Editor-in-Chief Keith Moyer at kmoyer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Kmoyer on Twitter.