A man is not expected to survive his injuries after a hit-and-run DUI-related crash Thursday night.

Lt. CJ Jenkins with Metropolitan Police Department said a suspect driver is in custody following a two-car crash at East Bonanza Road and North Sloan Lane at 7:19 p.m.

Police will have additional details later Friday morning, he said.

